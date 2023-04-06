Province, community organizations launch anti-racism campaign aimed at Manitoba sports

Send this page to someone via email

A campaign to fight racism and other forms of discrimination in sports has been launched by the Manitoba government, Immigration Partnership Winnipeg, and a committee of more than two dozen community organizations.

Sport, culture and heritage minister Obby Khan, who played in the Canadian Football League professionally before his business and political careers, announced the campaign Thursday morning, and said the province is spending more than $24,000 on provincewide advertising.

“Sports foster a sense of belonging in communities and play an important role in the development of our children and youth,” Khan said in a statement.

“Our government is committed to enhancing a safe sport system that is fair and inclusive of all, and this investment will help to make sport more accessible for Manitobans.”

Read more: Manitoba health authority promises to help address racism in health care services

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to advertising, the project will include presentations to students, training for stakeholders, and the creation of an anti-racism accord.

Immigration Partnership Winnipeg’s director, Reuben Garang, said the goal is to make sports a safer space for all.

Khan also announced new directors to Sport Manitoba’s board: Manitoba Sports Hall of Famer (athletics, weightlifting) Susanne Dandenault, and former CFL player D.J. Lalama.

Dandenault will serve as board chair until her term expires in late 2025.