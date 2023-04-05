Menu

Canada

Kingston Police wrap up Montreal Street fire investigation

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 5:04 pm
Global News
Kingston Police said they’ve concluded their investigation into a devastating fire on Montreal Street that claimed two lives last week.

The police force’s Criminal Investigations Unit says the fire has been determined not to be criminal in nature.

Read more: One person dead after house fire on Montreal Street in Kingston, Ont.

According to police, 34-year-old Kingston man Adam Crowley was pronounced deceased at the scene of the fire the same day, and 35-year-old Bonnie Demille passed away in hospital just a few days later on April 1.

The Office of the fire Marshal, however, is continuing its own investigation into the fire.

