Good Friday and Easter 2023: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

As Good Friday and Easter approach, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed on the holiday weekend in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

What’s open and closed throughout Waterloo Region on Good Friday and Easter

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

GO Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule on Good Friday and the normal schedule for the remainder of the weekend.

Grand River Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule on Friday. Spring service begins Monday but the GRT will be on a regular schedule. GRT customer service centres in Kitchener (105 King St. E.) and Cambridge (35 Ainslie St. S.) will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8:49 Easter weekend wear made easy!

There will be regular curbside waste collection. Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed to residential drop-off.

Story continues below advertisement

All Region of Waterloo offices, children’s centres and employment resource centres will be closed.

All Region of Waterloo library locations will open Saturday.

All LCBO outlets and Beer Stores will be closed on Friday and Sunday with select LCBO locations set to open on Monday. All Beer Stores will be open on Monday.

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on Good Friday and Easter

Open all weekend:

• McDougall Cottage

Open Saturday only:

• Cambridge Centre for the Arts

• Cambridge Farmers Market

• Allan Reuter Centre

Open Saturday and Monday:

• Idea Exchange

• John Dolson Centre

• W.G. Johnson Centre

Open Saturday and Sunday:

• Arenas (Hespeler Memorial Arena will be open for preregistered use)

Closed all weekend:

• Cambridge City Hall

• William E. Pautler Centre

• David Durward Centre

5:17 Anna Olson shares secrets on making a layered cake

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Good Friday and Easter

• City Hall will be closed and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

• There is a Good Friday fish fry dinner at Kitchener Market on Friday evening but the food court will be closed earlier in the day. In addition, the market will be open on as per usual on Saturday.

• Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery and Homer Watson House will be closed Friday and Monday

• The Museum will be closed on Friday but open for the remainder of the weekend

• Activa Sportsplex, including the Lyle S. Hallman walking track, will be open all weekend. All other arenas will open for scheduled rentals only.

• The Aud is closed on Friday but open for the remainder of the weekend for scheduled rentals.

• Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum and Joseph Schneider Haus are open all weekend

• Community Centres are closed Friday and Sunday. Most are open Saturday and Monday. Bridgeport and Williamsburg will be closed on Monday.

• All libraries and swimming pools ae open Saturday but closed for the remainder of the weekend.

3:27 TikTok or Not? Easter Edition

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Good Friday and

Easter

Only closed on Good Friday:

Story continues below advertisement

• Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex & Swimplex. Will open without swimming lessons and with limited hours on Saturday and Sunday while lessons are also cancelled on Monday.

Closed Friday and Monday but open Saturday and Sunday:

• Albert McCormick Community Centre

• Bechtel Park Manulife Soccer & Sports Centre

• RIM Park Manulife Sportsplex & Healthy Living

• WMRC Community Pavilion (Adult Recreation Centre)

Open Saturday only:

• Canadian Clay and Glass Gallery

Closed Friday through Monday:

• Moses Springer Community Centre

• Waterloo City Hall

• Waterloo Service Centre