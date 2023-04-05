Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police seek info on vehicle believed connected to woman in life-threatening condition

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 2:04 pm
A black Hyundai Sonata sedan is shown in CCTV footage from April 2, 2023. View image in full screen
A black Hyundai Sonata sedan is shown in CCTV footage from April 2, 2023. handout / Calgary Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police are looking for help locating a vehicle they believe was involved in a possible assault and seen leaving an alleyway and dropping off a woman who was found unconscious.

At around 2:25 p.m. on April 2, first responders were called to the 5000 block of 23 Avenue S.E. for reports of an unconscious woman found in an alleyway. She was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, where she remains.

Investigators reviewed CCTV footage from the area and found images of a vehicle entering and leaving the same alleyway earlier in the day, at around 1 p.m. Police said it shows the vehicle “dropping off the woman.”

Read more local news: Victim taken to hospital after assault at Calgary CTrain station Tuesday night, police say

Police are looking to speak with the driver of the vehicle. It is described as a 2014 to 2019 black Hyundai Sonata sedan with tinted windows and black steel rims.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident or the location of the vehicle is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary Policewoman found23 Avenue Southeastunconscious woman found in alley
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers