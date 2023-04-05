Calgary police seek info on vehicle believed connected to woman in life-threatening condition

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for help locating a vehicle they believe was involved in a possible assault and seen leaving an alleyway and dropping off a woman who was found unconscious.

At around 2:25 p.m. on April 2, first responders were called to the 5000 block of 23 Avenue S.E. for reports of an unconscious woman found in an alleyway. She was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, where she remains.

Investigators reviewed CCTV footage from the area and found images of a vehicle entering and leaving the same alleyway earlier in the day, at around 1 p.m. Police said it shows the vehicle “dropping off the woman.”

Police are looking to speak with the driver of the vehicle. It is described as a 2014 to 2019 black Hyundai Sonata sedan with tinted windows and black steel rims.

Anyone with information about the incident or the location of the vehicle is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.