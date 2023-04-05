Water restrictions for Metro Vancouver on the way, regional district says

Send this page to someone via email

Metro Vancouver is warning its residents and businesses that water usage for lawns will be restricted beginning next month.

Starting May 1, seasonal regulations that limit lawn watering to once per week will come into effect in an effort to conserve the region’s drinking water for the coming hot and dry months.

“We are increasingly seeing variable weather patterns due to climate change, and we can’t always count on rainfall to replenish our water supply when we need it,” said George V. Harvie, Metro Vancouver board of directors chair.

“Last year’s dry fall resulted in an extension to lawn watering regulations and reinforced that good conservation habits by all residents and businesses are an important part of how we will continue to meet our region’s drinking water needs.”

Property addresses will determine what day residents and businesses can water their lawns, according to Metro Vancouver.

STAGE 1 RESIDENTIAL LAWN WATERING ALLOWED:

Even-numbered addresses: Saturdays — automatic watering between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., and manual watering between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Odd-numbered addresses: Sundays — automatic watering between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., and manual watering between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Trees, shrubs and flowers can be watered with a sprinkler any day between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., or any time by hand or using drip irrigation.

STAGE 1 NON-RESIDENTIAL LAWN WATERING ALLOWED:

Even-numbered addresses: Mondays — automatic watering between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., and manual watering between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Odd-numbered addresses: Tuesdays — automatic watering between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., and manual watering between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Trees, shrubs and flowers can be watered with a sprinkler any day between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m., or any time by hand or using drip irrigation.

“Reducing lawn watering is the most effective way to lower demand for water and save treated drinking water for where it is needed most: for cooking, cleaning, and drinking,” said Malcolm Brodie, Metro Vancouver water committee chair.

“With a little preparation and care, you can still have a healthy lawn while adhering to watering regulations.”

These restrictions do not apply to the use of rainwater, grey water, any forms of recycled water, or other sources of water outside the regional and municipal drinking water supply system.

Metro Vancouver’s water supply comes from rainfall and snowmelt in three mountain water supply areas that fill the Capilano, Seymour and Coquitlam reservoirs.