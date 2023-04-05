Menu

Canada

3rd affordability credit to hit 85% of British Columbians’ bank accounts: province

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 12:25 pm
BC Premier David Eby speaks during a press conference in Vancouver, Tuesday March 14, 2023. View image in full screen
BC Premier David Eby speaks during a press conference in Vancouver, Tuesday March 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam
The B.C. government is doling out a third “affordability credit” to thousands of British Columbians beginning Wednesday.

According to the province, around 85 per cent of people within B.C. will receive either a full or partial payment.

Read more: B.C. to get patient-to-nurse ratios, a first in Canada

“Many British Columbians continue to struggle with the costs of everyday life due to global inflation,” said B.C. Premier David Eby.

“Our government is committed to supporting people through these tough times with several measures, including cost-of-living credits. The third instalment of the BC Affordability Credit will help people pay for the essentials — like a trip to the grocery store or a new pair of shoes for a growing child.”

Story continues below advertisement

The majority of people will see the credit automatically deposited into their bank accounts.

The amount is based on income and family size, providing as much as $164 per adult and $41 per child or $410 for a family with two children.

Read more: Former premier John Horgan officially resigns B.C. seat of Langford Juan de Fuca

“As prices remain higher and people’s dollars are stretched, we are focused on supporting those who need it most,” said Katrine Conroy, B.C. minister of finance.

This is the third BC Affordability Credit to be delivered since last fall and, combined, these credits have put $1.5 billion into the pockets of British Columbians.

The BC Affordability Credit is paid through the Canada Revenue Agency alongside the BC Climate Action Tax Credit and any federal GST payments, the province said.

Click to play video: 'More cost-of-living support coming this spring, B.C. premier says'
More cost-of-living support coming this spring, B.C. premier says
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

