Canada

Pedestrian critically injured in Simcoe County crash

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 11:54 am
An OPP patch is shown in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
An OPP patch is shown in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD
A late-night collision along Simcoe County Road 50 has left one person in life-threatening condition.

Nottawasaga Ontario Provisional Police (OPP) say they were contacted about a pedestrian struck by a southbound motor vehicle just after 11 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 50 near the 5th side road.

“We located the male laying on the roadway, and he was subsequently transported to Toronto area hospital with life-threatening injuries,” said provincial constable Katy Viccary, Nottawasaga media relations officer.

Read more: Rainfall warning in effect for parts of central Ontario

As of Wednesday morning, Viccary said the victim remains in critical condition.

She said the driver of the motor vehicle was not injured, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The road was closed for several hours while OPP investigated but has since reopened.

