Brockville residents react to Leeds County OPP officer on paid leave despite 2018 conviction

Send this page to someone via email

The case involving disgraced Leeds County Ontario Provincial Police officer Jason Redmond has also rankled the OPP commissioner, Thomas Carrique, who says the provincial force has been trying for years to fire Redmond for past convictions.

Carrique said they’ve been trying for years to fire Redmond.

In a statement, Carrique confirmed the OPP has been seeking dismissal of the Leeds OPP constable since his initial conviction in 2018.

Redmond has been off with pay since he was charged with trafficking a controlled substance and using a forged document in 2015.

The disgraced officer made the Sunshine List in 2021, earning over $100 thousand.

Story continues below advertisement

Carrique acknowledges that the situation is troubling to members of the OPP and the general public, adding:

“This behaviour is unacceptable for any police officer and cannot be tolerated.”

“Why would you give him full pay when we have to pay for it, like that’s not right,” said John Dewey, a Brockville resident.

“I think it’s pretty ridiculous following his conviction, the general citizen would be in jail or prison for a similar offence and more than likely lose their job,” added another Brockville resident, Shaun Croteau.

Read more: Belleville police officer charged with neglect of duty under Police Services Act

Redmond was also charged under the Police Services Act, which resulted in an order for his dismissal.

However, he appealed that ruling, and that is why he has continued to collect a paycheque, even during his recent sex assault trial.

“It’s very disheartening especially for the youth where we don’t get to hear a lot of amazing stories about the OPP and now we’re hearing this,” said Brockville resident Noah Moon.

The appeal is now the subject of a hearing scheduled for June 15 before the Ontario Civilian Police Commission.