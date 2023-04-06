Whats open and closed in Barrie and Simcoe County over the Easter long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Several businesses and services in and around Ontario’s Barrie and Simcoe County region will have altered hours for the Easter long weekend. Here’s a look at what is open, and what is closed.

Public facilities

Barrie City Hall will be closed on Good Friday, April 7 and Monday, April 10.

City of Barrie recreation facilities are closed for programming on Friday, April 7, except for the Ontario Minor Hockey Association Championship Tournament.

Ontario Minor Hockey Association Championship Tournament. All facilities will be open regular hours Saturday, April 8, Sunday, April 9 and Monday, April 10.

Downtown parking (on-street and lots) is free on statutory holidays, including Good Friday, April 7.

The Simcoe County Administration Centre will be closed to the public on Good Friday and Easter Monday, including the Service Simcoe Contact Centre.

The Simcoe County Museum will be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday, with regular hours resuming on Monday.

All Ontario Works offices are closed between Friday, April 7 and Monday, April 10.

Garbage collection

There will be no garbage, organics, recycling or yard waste collection in Barrie on Friday, April 7. It will take place on Saturday instead. Collection will take place as usual on Monday, April 10. Yard waste collection occurs weekly during the months of April, May and June.

There will be no changes to the Simcoe County regular curbside waste collection schedule.

All Simcoe County landfills are closed on Good Friday, and all landfills except Matchedash will be closed on Easter Monday.

Transit

Barrie Transit will not be operating on Good Friday or Easter Sunday.

GO Transit will be operating on its Sunday Schedule for Good Friday.

LINX Transit will not operate on Good Friday. Service will resume Monday.

Malls

Georgian Mall will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Tanger Outlets will be open Good Friday and Easter Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Park Place will be open Good Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. but closed on Easter Sunday.

Other services

All LCBO stores will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Select stores will be open on Monday, April 10.

Most Beer Stores will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Rexall and Shoppers Drug Mart hours may vary depending on location. People can check store hours at iamsick.ca.

Restaurants and other service hours may vary over the holiday. People are advised to check websites or call ahead before heading out.