Video link
Headline link
Canada

‘Chase truly belonged to the community’: South Simcoe Police mourn passing of K9 coworker

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 1:32 pm
Chase and PC Jacques South Simcoe Police. View image in full screen
Chase and PC Jacques South Simcoe Police. Supplied by South Simcoe Police
All dogs go to heaven, as the saying goes, and heaven just gained another good dog with the passing of retired police dog Chase.

Ontario’s South Simcoe Police are mourning the passing of retired police dog Chase.

Police say the retired K9 passed away on Monday, April 3, at the age of 11.

Chase proudly served alongside Police Const. Brett Jacques from 2013 to 2017, when Jacques retired, police say.

PC Jacques was the first K9 handler at the South Simcoe Police Service, starting in 1998 with partner Police Service Dog Sampson.

The name Chase was picked from a list of names submitted by school children who summited names to a contest held by South Simcoe Police.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

More than 300 entries were received, but PC Jacques said the submission of “Chase” best described what Chase liked to do best.

In a statement, Brett spoke about how Chase truly belonged to the community and the many positive interactions Chase had in Bradford and Innisfil.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Chase and Brett for their dedication and service,” police said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with Brett and his family at this time,” police said.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

