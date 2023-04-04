London Knights use Bayshore Bounce in overtime to grab 3-0 series lead over Owen Sound

The Bayshore Bounce is rather legendary in the Ontario Hockey League.

The end boards at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre are known for creating bounces on dump-ins and shots that will go anywhere from the side of the net or sometimes right into the crease. Usually the bounce benefits the hometown Owen Sound Attack.

As the London Knights and the Attack went to their second straight overtime game, Logan Mailloux used the Bayshore Bounce as a thing of beauty as he fired a puck from the right point off the end boards and saw it bounce right to the edge of the crease where Ryan Humphrey put it in for the game winning goal at the 13:18 mark in a 3-2 London victory as the Knights stretched their series lead to 3-0.

Cedrick Guindon opened the scoring with a one-timer from the slot on an Owen Sound power play to give the Attack the first goal in a game for the first time in the series.

The Knights tied the game before the end of period one as Landon Sim went to the net on a screen and Denver Barkey picked the top corner over the glove hand of Owen Sound goalie Corbin Votary. It was Barkey’s first goal and fifth point of the playoffs.

Barkey’s second of the game and the post-season put London in front 2-1 just 57 seconds into the second period. That goal came on a Knights power play.

At the 3:43 mark of the middle period Attack captain Colby Barlow was assessed a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for a check from behind on Isaiah George of London. The penalty ended Barlow’s night. George did not return to the game for the Knights.

Guindon nearly had a game-tying goal with 7:10 remaining in the second period as he got in on a breakaway and elected to shoot. London goaltender Brett Brochu got a piece of the shot but it trickled toward the goal line where a combination of Brochu and Knights defenceman Ethan MacKinnon managed to keep the puck out. The play was ruled a goal on the ice but after a review the goal was waved off and the score remained 2-1 London.

Servac Petrovsky of the Attack did tie the game later in the period as he scored on a blast from the blue line and the teams sat 2-2 through 40 minutes.

There was no scoring in the third period.

Owen Sound outshot the Knights 36-35. London outshot the Attack 9-6 through just over 13 minutes of OT.

Owen Sound was missing three regular defencemen due to injury as Sam Sedley of St. Marys, Ont., and Teddy Sawyer joined Madden Steen on the sidelines with upper body ailments.

Not sure why both cameras on my phone filmed this – but here is George Diaco’s OT winner as the @LondonKnights won Game 2. pic.twitter.com/zM714fiuqB — Mike Stubbs (@stubbs980) April 2, 2023

First playoff OT winner for Diaco

George Diaco’s game winning goal at 15:47 of overtime in Game 2 of their opening round series against Owen Sound was the first playoff OT winner of Diaco’s career. The Londoner had one goal in overtime in the regular season in a 3-2 victory over the Guelph Storm.

Diaco also set up a very important overtime goal for the Hamilton Bulldogs that won Game 4 of the 2022 OHL Championship series and even it a two games apiece after the Windsor Spitfires jumped out to a two-games-to-one lead. Lawson Sherk won a faceoff to Diaco in the offensive zone and Diaco grabbed the puck and sent a backhand pass to Gavin White who took a step to the top of the left circle and wristed the puck in.

The Bulldogs went on to win the OHL Championship in seven games.

U15 Elgin-Middlesex Canucks win Alliance

The U15 Elgin-Middlesex Canucks are off to the Ontario Hockey Federation Championship in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., from April 12-16. The Canucks defeated the Sun County Panthers 7-0 on Sunday, April 2 to clinch the title in the Alliance. Elgin-Middlesex is coached by former London Knight and current Knights hockey operations assistant John Warren.

Up next

The Knights and Attack will meet in Game 4 of their opening round series on Thursday, Apr. 6 at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre in Owen Sound, Ont.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.