Canada

Missing Akwesasne man tied to migrants found dead in St. Lawrence River, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2023 11:20 am
Click to play video: 'Migrant death toll at 8 after bodies of infant, adult found in Akwesasne near U.S. border: police'
Migrant death toll at 8 after bodies of infant, adult found in Akwesasne near U.S. border: police
Police recovered two more bodies in the St. Lawrence River near Akwesasne, Que., on Friday, after six people were pulled from a marshy section of the river bank on Thursday. It's believed the two families, including two children, were trying to cross into the U.S. illegally from Canada.
Authorities investigating the disappearance of an Akwesasne man whose boat was found near the bodies of eight migrants pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week are confirming he is connected to the case.

In a statement, Akwesasne Mohawk police say Casey Oakes is linked to the discovery on Thursday and Friday of the eight victims, but they did not provide further details.

The 30-year-old Oakes remains missing and police are continuing their search for him today in the territory about 130 kilometres southwest of Montreal.

Police have said the eight victims consisted of two families, one of Romanian and another of Indian descent.

Trending Now

Authorities have said the eight people were allegedly attempting to illegally cross into the United States from Canada through Akwesasne Mohawk Territory, which straddles provincial and international boundaries and includes regions of Quebec, Ontario and New York state.

Story continues below advertisement

Oakes was last seen Wednesday night operating a boat that was found next to the migrants’ bodies, and police have said some items of clothing that belong to Oakes have also been found.

United StatesmigrantsCanada-U.S. BorderSt. Lawrence RiverAkwesasneAkwesasne Mohawk PoliceAkwesasne deathsAkwesasne Mohawk TerritoryAkwesasne migrant deathsCasey Oakes
© 2023 The Canadian Press

