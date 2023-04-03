Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

First batch of first responders graduate from new Ontario First Nation fire program

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2023 5:21 pm
Pikangikum Emergency Medical Responders pose at their graduation in a March 2023, handout photo. IFNA created the training program after the deaths of 12 people within seven years in Pikangikum First Nation.
Pikangikum Emergency Medical Responders pose at their graduation in a March 2023, handout photo. IFNA created the training program after the deaths of 12 people within seven years in Pikangikum First Nation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Independent First Nations Alliance
A tribal council that represents five First Nations in northwestern Ontario says the first batch of local emergency medical responders has graduated from a new training program and will serve Pikangikum First Nation.

The Independent First Nations Alliance says it created its own training program for emergency responders to help its communities respond to devastating fires.

Nine people died in a 2016 house fire in Pikangikum and three people died in a house fire in the community in February this year.

Read more: Ontario First Nation says bodies of 2 adults, 1 child recovered after house fire

In both cases, Pikangikum First Nation has said it did not have trained first responders or working fire equipment to fight the fires.

Pikangikum Chief Shirley Keeper says the First Nation hopes the safer community that will result from having the local first responders will help honour the memories of those who died.

The first batch of graduates were honoured in Pikangikum First Nation last week.

OntarioFireFirst NationsFirst Nationontario first nationPikangikum First NationIndependent First Nations Alliance
© 2023 The Canadian Press

