Canada

Mississauga introducing free transit fares for some children

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 4:18 pm
MiWay bus. View image in full screen
MiWay bus. City of Mississauga - MiWay
Transit in Mississauga will be free for children aged six to 12 for a one-year pilot, the local transit agency says.

Beginning on May 1, children with a valid Presto will be able to ride transit in Mississauga for free. The pilot will also launch $1 all-day fares for those aged 65 and older.

“We hope through this program, more families and seniors will ride MiWay and experience the benefits that affordable, accessible and convenient transit offers,” Geoff Marinoff, director Mississauga’s MiWay transit service, said in a statement.

Read more: ‘I was terrified’: Mississauga transit driver fights off suspect attempting to hijack bus

Mississauga said in a statement that the information from the pilot will be used to “inform future transit options.”

The pilot will be introduced at the same time as series of other local changes.

Adult fares with a Presto card will increase by 10 cents to $3.20, and youth fares will rise by the same amount to $2.45. The Presto loyalty program will offer free trips after 11 rides within one week on the same card.

“This is the first fare increase MiWay customers have seen since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020,” the city said in a statement.

