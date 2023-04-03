Menu

Economy

Downtown Vancouver office vacancy breaks 10% for first time since 2004: Avison Young

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2023 3:27 pm
A man is silhouetted while walking up steps as sunlight reflects off a metallic wall outside an office tower in downtown Vancouver, on Thurs. March 30, 2023. View image in full screen
A man is silhouetted while walking up steps as sunlight reflects off a metallic wall outside an office tower in downtown Vancouver, on Thurs. March 30, 2023. Avison Young says Vancouver's downtown office vacancy rate hit 10 per cent for the first time in almost 20 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Avison Young says Vancouver’s downtown office vacancy rate has hit 10 per cent for the first time in almost 20 years.

The real estate firm says the first quarter of this year brought Vancouver’s downtown office vacancy rate to 10.8 per cent, up from 9.6 per cent at the end of 2022.

The last time that vacancy rate broke the 10 per cent threshold was in the last quarter of 2004.

Read more: ‘Holding back our entire economy’: B.C. lays out housing plan, warns house-flipping tax imminent

Avison Young attributed the increase to more subleased properties being available as companies re-evaluate their office space requirements.

The firm says the greatest pressure to sublease space was on technology firms, which are increasingly keen to cut expenses and have more ability to allow staff to work remotely.

Story continues below advertisement

It adds that 59 per cent of Metro Vancouver’s sublease space in the first quarter of 2023 was found downtown, which saw a 34 per cent increase in sublease vacancies since the end of December 2022.

Click to play video: 'Premier David Eby lays out four-point housing plan for B.C.'
Premier David Eby lays out four-point housing plan for B.C.
Vancouver real estateDowntown VancouverVancouver Housing MarketAvis YoungDowntown Vancouver vacancyVancouver office vacancyVancouver real estate firm
© 2023 The Canadian Press

