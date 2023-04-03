Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Guelph police recover stolen Pokemon cards during traffic stop

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 3, 2023 3:49 pm
a close up of hands holding a half dozen pokemon cards View image in full screen
A contestant looks at cards as he competes during the 2016 Pokemon World Championships on August 19, 2016 in San Francisco, California. File Photo / Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
Three men from Toronto are being charged in connection with a theft investigation at a Guelph business.

A Guelph police officer on patrol discovered that a vehicle travelling along Woodlawn Road West on Sunday afternoon had licence plates that were not authorized for the vehicle.

Police pulled the vehicle over at around 6 p.m. and found the driver was behind the wheel while under suspension.

Read more: Guelph man accused of stealing $600 worth of ‘Magic: The Gathering’ cards

They say a further investigation revealed a large number of Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh playing cards with the store stickers still attached found inside the vehicle.

Police determined that the cards were stolen from a business on Woodlawn Road West.

Story continues below advertisement

All three men (24, 26, and 30 years of age) were arrested and later released with May court dates.

 

BusinessTheftGuelph NewsTraffic StopGuelph Police ServicePokemonprohibited driverPlaying CardsYu Gi Ohunauthorized plates
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

