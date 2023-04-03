Guelph police recover stolen Pokemon cards during traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Three men from Toronto are being charged in connection with a theft investigation at a Guelph business.

A Guelph police officer on patrol discovered that a vehicle travelling along Woodlawn Road West on Sunday afternoon had licence plates that were not authorized for the vehicle.

Police pulled the vehicle over at around 6 p.m. and found the driver was behind the wheel while under suspension.

They say a further investigation revealed a large number of Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh playing cards with the store stickers still attached found inside the vehicle.

Police determined that the cards were stolen from a business on Woodlawn Road West.

Story continues below advertisement

All three men (24, 26, and 30 years of age) were arrested and later released with May court dates.