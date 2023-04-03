Menu

Health

Canada 1st country to release national guidelines on managing kids’ pain 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2023 1:40 pm
The Health Standards Organization has released a new set of guidelines to help hospital workers manage children’s pain – particularly for those who can’t communicate when they’re hurt.

It’s the first national standard in the world focused on pediatric pain.

Emergency physician and pediatric pain researcher Dr. Samina Ali says for a long time, doctors believed young children’s nervous systems were so underdeveloped they couldn’t feel or remember pain.

Read more: Kids COVID-19 vaccination ‘complex’ decision for parents, study shows

Now it’s clear their bodies not only remembers the trauma, and that pain can severely impact their development in the long term.

The new standards lay how to stay on top of pain management for young patients, including mandating incident reports when a patient experiences preventable, untreated and unmanaged pain.

Accreditation Canada and the Health Standards Organization will make the guidelines available to hospitals and health workers for free, but hope they could one day form the basis of policy and training for health-care professionals.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

