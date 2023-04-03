Police looking for truck driver who hit woman on QEW, causing life-altering injuries

Police say they’re looking for a truck driver who hit a woman on the Queen Elizabeth Way early Monday, causing life-altering injuries.
Ontario Provincial Police said it happened at 6 a.m. on the QEW near Gilmore Road in Fort Erie.
A 57-year-old woman was outside of her vehicle which had broken down when she was hit by a transport truck, police said.
The woman, who is a Fort Erie resident, went to hospital to be treated for life-altering injuries.
The truck left the scene after the collision and officers are now appealing for witnesses.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Niagara OPP.
