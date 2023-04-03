Police looking for truck driver who hit woman on QEW, causing life-altering injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they’re looking for a truck driver who hit a woman on the Queen Elizabeth Way early Monday, causing life-altering injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened at 6 a.m. on the QEW near Gilmore Road in Fort Erie.

A 57-year-old woman was outside of her vehicle which had broken down when she was hit by a transport truck, police said.

The woman, who is a Fort Erie resident, went to hospital to be treated for life-altering injuries.

The truck left the scene after the collision and officers are now appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Niagara OPP.

Story continues below advertisement