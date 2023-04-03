Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saputo inks deal to sell two milk processing plants in Australia to Coles Group

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2023 9:35 am
Saputo Inc. plans to sell two milk processing plants in Australia to supermarket giant Coles Group Ltd. for about $95 million. A sign at a Montreal Saputo plant is shown on Jan.13, 2014. View image in full screen
Saputo Inc. plans to sell two milk processing plants in Australia to supermarket giant Coles Group Ltd. for about $95 million. A sign at a Montreal Saputo plant is shown on Jan.13, 2014.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saputo Inc. has signed a deal to sell two milk processing plants in Australia to supermarket giant Coles Group Ltd. for about $95 million.

The Canadian dairy giant says the fresh milk processing facilities are in the Australian states of Victoria and New South Wales.

Saputo says the deal is expected to close in the second half of the year and is subject to customary conditions, including clearance from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Coles Group includes grocery stores, liquor stores, fuel and convenience retailers, a loyalty program and financial services.

Read more: Dairy giant Saputo to permanently close 3 U.S. facilities, expand and build others

Saputo says the sale will help streamline its operations and allow it to reinvest in other areas of its business.

Story continues below advertisement

CEO Lino Saputo says the company is continually working to ensure it has the right manufacturing footprint and product offering to enhance its position as a high-quality, low-cost processor.

“This marks an important step in executing our long-term vision for success in Australia as we maintain a sharp focus on efficiency to ensure we maximize the return on every litre of milk,” he said in a statement.

Trending Now

Australia deregulated its dairy market and eliminated support prices and quotas in 2000.

According to Saputo’s website, the company first entered Australia in 2014, acquiring a majority interest in the Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co. Holdings Ltd.

Click to play video: 'Milk dump: dairy farmer exposes where excess milk goes'
Milk dump: dairy farmer exposes where excess milk goes
AustraliacheeseMilkMontreal companiesSaputoSaputo dealCanadian diaryCanadian diary companiesColes GroupMilk processing plantsSaputo dairy
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers