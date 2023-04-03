Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

School cancellations around southern Manitoba on Monday, April 3

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 7:58 am
The latest cancellations in Manitoba. View image in full screen
The latest cancellations in Manitoba. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Here’s a list of school and other cancellations around Southern Manitoba for Monday, April 3, 2023.

The Westman region is dealing with snow-packed highways and blowing snow after receiving a significant amount of precipitation late in the weekend.

As of 7 a.m., the Trans-Canada Highway between the Saskatchewan Border and Austin, Man., is closed.

Highway 2 between the Saskatchewan boundary and Highway 21 is also closed.

A screenshot of the Manitoba 511 site as of 7 a.m. Closures subject to change. View image in full screen
A screenshot of the Manitoba 511 site as of 7 a.m. Closures subject to change. Manitoba 511

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

Trending Now
  • All Rolling River School Division Schools
  • Ecole La Source (Shilo)
  • Alexander School
  • O’Kelly School
  • Spring Valley School

BUS CANCELLATIONS

  • École Aurèle-Lemoine (Saint-Laurent)
  • École Régionale Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes
    • Moose Lake activity will still take place as all roads going East are bare
  • Brandon School Division – buses will not run outside the city.
More on Canada
ManitobawinnipegManitoba weatherBrandonWestmanmanitoba school closureswestman weatherManitoba Closures
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers