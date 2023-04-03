School cancellations around southern Manitoba on Monday, April 3

Here’s a list of school and other cancellations around Southern Manitoba for Monday, April 3, 2023.
The Westman region is dealing with snow-packed highways and blowing snow after receiving a significant amount of precipitation late in the weekend.
As of 7 a.m., the Trans-Canada Highway between the Saskatchewan Border and Austin, Man., is closed.
Highway 2 between the Saskatchewan boundary and Highway 21 is also closed.
SCHOOL CLOSURES:
- All Rolling River School Division Schools
- Ecole La Source (Shilo)
- Alexander School
- O’Kelly School
- Spring Valley School
BUS CANCELLATIONS
- École Aurèle-Lemoine (Saint-Laurent)
- École Régionale Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes
- Moose Lake activity will still take place as all roads going East are bare
- Brandon School Division – buses will not run outside the city.
