School cancellations around southern Manitoba on Monday, April 3

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Here’s a list of school and other cancellations around Southern Manitoba for Monday, April 3, 2023.

The Westman region is dealing with snow-packed highways and blowing snow after receiving a significant amount of precipitation late in the weekend.

As of 7 a.m., the Trans-Canada Highway between the Saskatchewan Border and Austin, Man., is closed.

Highway 2 between the Saskatchewan boundary and Highway 21 is also closed.

View image in full screen A screenshot of the Manitoba 511 site as of 7 a.m. Closures subject to change. Manitoba 511

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

All Rolling River School Division Schools

Ecole La Source (Shilo)

Alexander School

O’Kelly School

Spring Valley School

BUS CANCELLATIONS