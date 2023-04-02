Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Surrey city council to discuss proposed tax hike Monday

By Kamil Karamali & Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 2, 2023 7:46 pm
Surrey city council will be meeting on Monday to discuss the city's proposed tax hike. View image in full screen
Surrey city council will be meeting on Monday to discuss the city's proposed tax hike. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Surrey city council will be back in session Monday and will again tackle a proposed double-digit tax hike.

The suggested increase has been lowered to 12.5 per cent as the city has received provincial funding.

Read more: Surrey to use provincial infrastructure cash to slash planned 17.5% property tax hike: Mayor

In February, Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke announced the proposed tax hike will be a whopping 17 and a half per cent in the 2023 budget.

Newly allocated provincial funding of nearly $90 million will now cut that down to 12.5 per cent, which would reduce the tax increase for the average Surrey homeowner from $460 down to $280.

Most of the tax hike is to pay for two police forces.

Story continues below advertisement

Locke, who was not available for comment Sunday, pledged to keep the Surrey RCMP detachment and scrap the transition to a municipal police force.

Read more: Surrey, B.C. to hold public meeting on potential 17.5% property tax hike

The decision is now in the hands of the solicitor general but time is of the essence.

“There are too many assumptions around our police transition that I can’t support, I want the real numbers,” said Linda Annis, a city councillor.

More on Politics

“Surrey residents can’t afford a 12.5 per cent increase in taxes and also our businesses will also be getting it.”

Surrey councillors are hoping for an answer from the province before Monday night’s council meeting where the new tax increase will be brought forward.

The B.C. Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General offered a statement Sunday.

“As Minister Farnworth has said previously, a decision will be announced by early May, before City of Surrey tax notices are issued. No decision has been made at this time,” a spokesperson said in an email.

“The ministry continues its analysis which will inform the advice and recommendations from the Director of Police Services on the safety of the plans submitted by the City of Surrey, RCMP, and the Surrey Police Service.

Story continues below advertisement

“This analysis requires time to complete and is critical to our responsibility of maintaining public safety in Surrey, the wider region and across the province.”

Click to play video: 'Surrey residents speak out about proposed property tax increase'
Surrey residents speak out about proposed property tax increase
Related News
SurreySurrey BCCity of SurreySurrey city councilSurrey property taxSurrey Tax HikeSurrey councillorsSurrey homeownersSurrey tax hike meeting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers