SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Toronto Raptors clinch NBA play-in birth

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 2, 2023 6:06 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Toronto Raptors have clinched a spot in the NBA’s play-in round.

Toronto’s 128-108 win over the Charlotte Hornets earlier Sunday, coupled with the Brooklyn Nets’ 111-110 victory over the Utah Jazz, locked up the Raptors’ post-season spot.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Raptors 905 fans break cape wearing world record'
Raptors 905 fans break cape wearing world record

The sixth through 10th-place teams in each conference advance to the play-in portion of the NBA’s post-season.

Story continues below advertisement

The play-in format sees the seventh and eighth seeds play each other and the ninth and 10th seeds face off.

The winner of the 7/8 game advances to the playoffs as the seventh seed and the loser faces the winner of the 9/10 game.

Trending Now

The winner of that game is then the eighth seed in the playoffs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2023.

SportsToronto RaptorsBasketballNBANational Basketball Association
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers