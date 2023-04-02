Toronto Raptors clinch NBA play-in birth

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Toronto Raptors have clinched a spot in the NBA’s play-in round.

Toronto’s 128-108 win over the Charlotte Hornets earlier Sunday, coupled with the Brooklyn Nets’ 111-110 victory over the Utah Jazz, locked up the Raptors’ post-season spot.

The sixth through 10th-place teams in each conference advance to the play-in portion of the NBA’s post-season.

Story continues below advertisement

The play-in format sees the seventh and eighth seeds play each other and the ninth and 10th seeds face off.

The winner of the 7/8 game advances to the playoffs as the seventh seed and the loser faces the winner of the 9/10 game.

The winner of that game is then the eighth seed in the playoffs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2023.