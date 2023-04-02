Menu

Fire

House fire in Ottawa suburb of Manotick leaves 1 person dead: officials

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 2, 2023 11:38 am
Ottawa Fire truck. View image in full screen
Ottawa Fire truck. Global News
OTTAWA — One person is dead after a fire at a single-family home in one of Ottawa’s southern suburbs.

Ottawa Fire Services say they were called to a blaze in the 5,000 block of First Line Road in Manotick early this morning.

They say firefighters found a person inside just before 3 a.m and brought them outside for treatment, but the victim later died.

Read more: 1 dead, 911 caller pulls another person from Ottawa house fire: Fire services

Officials did not provide any information on the person’s identity.

Trending Now

The fire was declared under control at 4:22 a.m.

An Ottawa Fire Services investigator is on scene and will support city police and the Ontario Fire Marshall with their investigation.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

