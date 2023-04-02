House fire in Ottawa suburb of Manotick leaves 1 person dead: officials

OTTAWA — One person is dead after a fire at a single-family home in one of Ottawa’s southern suburbs.
Ottawa Fire Services say they were called to a blaze in the 5,000 block of First Line Road in Manotick early this morning.
They say firefighters found a person inside just before 3 a.m and brought them outside for treatment, but the victim later died.
Officials did not provide any information on the person’s identity.
The fire was declared under control at 4:22 a.m.
An Ottawa Fire Services investigator is on scene and will support city police and the Ontario Fire Marshall with their investigation.
