New Transportation Rescue Extrication program introduced in Saskatchewan

A new emergency equipment training program for first responders has officially been introduced in Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan Public Safety Minister Christine Tell announced a new equipment training program for volunteer first responders on Friday.

Students of the Transportation Rescue Extrication (TREX) program will learn to use auto-extrication equipment to rescue occupants injured during collisions and serious accidents.

“This program funded by SGI and administered by the public safety ministry, will enhance skills of emergency responders in our province,” Tell said.

Volunteer firefighters will have the ability to go through the program, as they are often the first to respond to accidents, especially in rural communities.

“The TREX program is giving more Saskatchewan firefighters the specialized tools and training they need to respond to collisions in their community,” Tell said.

The program is supported by $5.6 million in funding from Saskatchewan Government Insurance.