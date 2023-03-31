Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Transportation Rescue Extrication program introduced in Saskatchewan

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 7:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan’s public safety minister announces emergency rescue equipment training program for first responders'
Saskatchewan’s public safety minister announces emergency rescue equipment training program for first responders
WATCH: Saskatchewan Public Safety Minister Christine Tell announced a new equipment training program for volunteer first responders on Friday. Students of the Transportation Rescue Extrication (TREX) program will learn to use auto-extrication equipment to rescue occupants injured during collisions and serious accidents. The program is supported by $5.6 million in funding from Saskatchewan Government Insurance.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new emergency equipment training program for first responders has officially been introduced in Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan Public Safety Minister Christine Tell announced a new equipment training program for volunteer first responders on Friday.

Read more: Saskatchewan offers more money to keep clinics open later

Students of the Transportation Rescue Extrication (TREX) program will learn to use auto-extrication equipment to rescue occupants injured during collisions and serious accidents.

“This program funded by SGI and administered by the public safety ministry, will enhance skills of emergency responders in our province,” Tell said.

Volunteer firefighters will have the ability to go through the program, as they are often the first to respond to accidents, especially in rural communities.

Story continues below advertisement

“The TREX program is giving more Saskatchewan firefighters the specialized tools and training they need to respond to collisions in their community,” Tell said.

Trending Now

The program is supported by $5.6 million in funding from Saskatchewan Government Insurance.

Click to play video: 'Recommendation to phase out RCMP Depot in Regina: N.S. Mass Casualty Commission report'
Recommendation to phase out RCMP Depot in Regina: N.S. Mass Casualty Commission report
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsRegina PoliceFirefightersGovernment of SaskatchewanSGIChristine TellSaskatchewan FirefightersTransportation Rescue Extrication
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers