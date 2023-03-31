Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in relation to random bus stabbing, second bear spray incident in west Edmonton

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted March 31, 2023 5:27 pm
File photo of an Edmonton Police Service (EPS) cruiser in January 2023. View image in full screen
File photo of an Edmonton Police Service (EPS) cruiser in January 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been charged in relation to two separate assaults in west Edmonton that police say seem to have been random.

According to police, on Feb. 28 a man stabbed a fellow ETS passenger as they got off a bus at 87 Avenue west of 156 Street (westbound) at about 3:05 p.m.

Police said the suspect then bear-sprayed the victim in the face before running away in a northwest direction through a shopping complex parking lot.

Read more: Man stabbed in back while getting off bus in west Edmonton

The injured man was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to police, there was a verbal disagreement between the two before the assault, but they did not know each other.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Bus ridership on Edmonton Transit returns to pre-pandemic levels: city

A few days later on March 3, a man was leaving West Edmonton Mall when he was confronted by another man. The suspect sprayed bear spray in the 22-year-old victim’s face and ran away to the north through the parking lot across 90 Avenue, police said.

Trending Now

Following an investigation, Brayden Miller, 18, has been charged in relation to both assaults. He faces three charges of assault with a weapon, and one charge each of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon, according to police.

Click to play video: 'Addressing crime, disorder on Edmonton transit'
Addressing crime, disorder on Edmonton transit
Edmonton policeEdmonton crimeEdmonton transitWest Edmonton Malltransit crimeWest Edmonton crimewest edmonton mall assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers