Man charged in relation to random bus stabbing, second bear spray incident in west Edmonton

A man has been charged in relation to two separate assaults in west Edmonton that police say seem to have been random.

According to police, on Feb. 28 a man stabbed a fellow ETS passenger as they got off a bus at 87 Avenue west of 156 Street (westbound) at about 3:05 p.m.

Police said the suspect then bear-sprayed the victim in the face before running away in a northwest direction through a shopping complex parking lot.

The injured man was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to police, there was a verbal disagreement between the two before the assault, but they did not know each other.

A few days later on March 3, a man was leaving West Edmonton Mall when he was confronted by another man. The suspect sprayed bear spray in the 22-year-old victim’s face and ran away to the north through the parking lot across 90 Avenue, police said.

Following an investigation, Brayden Miller, 18, has been charged in relation to both assaults. He faces three charges of assault with a weapon, and one charge each of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon, according to police.