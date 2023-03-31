Menu

Crime

Brandon man charged after boy, 7, assaulted with dumbbell: Police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 5:13 pm
Brandon Manitoba View image in full screen
Brandon police say a 37-year-old man has been charged after a seven-year-old boy was assaulted with a dumbbell in January. Kurt Brownridge / Global News / File
A Brandon man has been charged after police say a child was assaulted with a dumbbell.

Police were initially called Jan. 9, six days after the alleged assault at a Brandon, Man., home.

In a release this week, police said a seven-year-old boy sustained minor injuries after being assaulted with a tw0-pound dumbbell.

Read more: Brandon, Man. officers oblige after woman calls police to request her own arrest

Brandon police announced the arrest of a 37-year-old man Friday, following an investigation and consultation with Manitoba Prosecution Services.

The man has been charged with assault with a weapon.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in May.

