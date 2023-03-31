Brandon man charged after boy, 7, assaulted with dumbbell: Police

A Brandon man has been charged after police say a child was assaulted with a dumbbell.
Police were initially called Jan. 9, six days after the alleged assault at a Brandon, Man., home.
In a release this week, police said a seven-year-old boy sustained minor injuries after being assaulted with a tw0-pound dumbbell.
Brandon police announced the arrest of a 37-year-old man Friday, following an investigation and consultation with Manitoba Prosecution Services.
The man has been charged with assault with a weapon.
He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in May.
Trending Now
Brandon bylaw officer charged with allegedly pocketing animal control fees
Comments