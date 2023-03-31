Washroom doors being removed at Strathroy, Ont. high school defended by board

Send this page to someone via email

Officials with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) are defending their decision to remove the entrance doors of washrooms at a London-Ont.-area secondary school, saying the move came in response to concerns from students and families about problem behaviour.

The removal of the doors earlier this week at Strathroy District Collegiate Institute, located just west of London, has triggered an online petition calling for the decision to be reversed.

In a statement, Christine Giannacopoulos, TVDSB’s superintendent of achievement, said that students and families at the school reported feeling unsafe in school washrooms as a result of “large numbers of students congregating in these spaces engaging in vandalism and vaping.”

“The decision to remove the exterior doors of the washroom will help ensure a higher level of supervision and allow us to prioritize the health and safety of students and staff,” Giannacopoulos said, adding that the bathroom entrances were designed in such a way that privacy isn’t compromised.

“We continue to have dialogue with the student community around being positive contributors to the school and will continue to request feedback on additional strategies that prioritize the safety of the school community.”

Similar changes are not being planned for other schools, a TVDSB spokesperson said.

A petition launched on Change.org on Wednesday is calling for the doors to be returned, citing privacy concerns for students. As of early Friday afternoon, more than 260 people had signed the petition.

Global News attempted to reach the petition starter through Change.org’s press team, but did not receive a response by publishing deadline.

“For many students, this is not about not having a secret spot to vape or vandalize, it’s about the lack of transparency in the school. It’s the lack of trust in the faculty,” the petition reads.

The petition includes an allegation among students that a male security guard had taken photographs of male students in the washroom.

The allegation has not been substantiated by Global News, and the school board said it was not aware of the allegation when reached late Friday morning.

“They’ve correlated the security guard incident with the removal of the bathroom doors and feel completely shafted,” the petition says, referring to students.