Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Pontypool, Ont. woman plans vacation in Portugal after $100,000 lottery win

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 11:56 am
The OLG says Brenda Hynes won $100,000 on an Encore ticket as part of the March 3, 2023 Lotto Max draw. View image in full screen
The OLG says Brenda Hynes won $100,000 on an Encore ticket as part of the March 3, 2023 Lotto Max draw. OLG photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman from Pontypool, Ont., plans to take a month-long vacation to Portugal following her $100,000 lottery win.

According to the OLG, Brenda Hynes matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order as part of March 3, 2023 Lotto Max draw.

Hynes, who has been playing the lottery occasionally for more than 40 years, says she was shocked by the win.

Her winning ticket was purchased at Esso on Highway 35 in Lindsay, Ont.

Read more: 2 weeks left for winner to claim lottery ticket worth $10,000 sold in Buckhorn: OLG

“I went to the store to check my ticket and the screen said ‘Big Winner.’ I didn’t know how much I won until OLG called and told me I won $100,000 – I was so shocked,” she said while at the OLG prize centre in Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

“I got butterflies in my stomach.”

The 62-year-old grandmother said she went home to Pontypool (in the City of Kawartha Lakes) to share the news with her husband.

Trending Now

“He couldn’t believe it either,” she said. “We went for dinner a few nights later to celebrate.”

Other than the vacation to Europe, Hynes plans to save the remainder of her winnings.

Click to play video: 'Winner of largest lottery prize ever in N.S. presented with $31-million cheque'
Winner of largest lottery prize ever in N.S. presented with $31-million cheque
City of Kawartha LakesOlgLottery WinnerLottery winPontypoolEncore winnerPontypool lottery winnerPontypool Ontario
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers