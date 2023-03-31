Pontypool, Ont. woman plans vacation in Portugal after $100,000 lottery win

Send this page to someone via email

A woman from Pontypool, Ont., plans to take a month-long vacation to Portugal following her $100,000 lottery win.

According to the OLG, Brenda Hynes matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order as part of March 3, 2023 Lotto Max draw.

Hynes, who has been playing the lottery occasionally for more than 40 years, says she was shocked by the win.

Her winning ticket was purchased at Esso on Highway 35 in Lindsay, Ont.

“I went to the store to check my ticket and the screen said ‘Big Winner.’ I didn’t know how much I won until OLG called and told me I won $100,000 – I was so shocked,” she said while at the OLG prize centre in Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

“I got butterflies in my stomach.”

The 62-year-old grandmother said she went home to Pontypool (in the City of Kawartha Lakes) to share the news with her husband.

“He couldn’t believe it either,” she said. “We went for dinner a few nights later to celebrate.”

Other than the vacation to Europe, Hynes plans to save the remainder of her winnings.