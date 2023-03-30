Menu

Canada

Mission Creek Regional Park in Kelowna closed, police investigation underway

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 8:14 pm
Police tape at Mission Creek Regional Park in Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
Police tape at Mission Creek Regional Park in Kelowna, B.C. Global News
A park in Kelowna is closed, with RCMP saying an investigation is underway.

Police didn’t release much information on why Mission Creek Regional Park is closed to the public, other than officers responded to a call near the area on Thursday afternoon at 3:10 p.m.

Read more: Interior Health resumes crackdown on sales of nicotine products to Okanagan youth

“An investigation is underway and the police are asking people to stay away from the area,” said RCMP. “Access to Mission Creek Park is limited and the Greenway portion is closed to foot traffic.”

Police say they will release more information when it becomes available.

