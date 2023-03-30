Mission Creek Regional Park in Kelowna closed, police investigation underway

Send this page to someone via email

A park in Kelowna is closed, with RCMP saying an investigation is underway.

Police didn’t release much information on why Mission Creek Regional Park is closed to the public, other than officers responded to a call near the area on Thursday afternoon at 3:10 p.m.

“An investigation is underway and the police are asking people to stay away from the area,” said RCMP. “Access to Mission Creek Park is limited and the Greenway portion is closed to foot traffic.”

Police say they will release more information when it becomes available.