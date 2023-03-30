Menu

Canada

Liberal Dominic LeBlanc’s sister-in-law named interim ethics czar for 6 months

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2023 5:31 pm
Uproar in House of Commons as interim ethics commissioner revealed as Liberal MP's sister-in-law
WATCH: Uproar in House of Commons as interim ethics commissioner revealed as Liberal MP’s sister-in-law
The sister-in-law of a Liberal cabinet minister has been named interim ethics commissioner as her office launches a search for a permanent new conflict-of-interest watchdog.

Martine Richard, who has been employed in the office as a lawyer since 2013, was appointed for the six-month stint this week.

Richard is the sister-in-law of Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner says that as a result, she has had a screen in place for her entire tenure.

The spokesperson said the screen is designed to shield the person from becoming aware of a situation that would place them in a potential conflict.

LeBlanc was found to have breached conflict-of-interest rules in 2018 for approving a lucrative fishing licence for a company run by a family member while he was fisheries minister.

LiberalsConflict of InterestDominic LeBlancEthics commissionerMartine Richarddominic leblanc sister in lawinterim ethics commissionermartine richard interim ethics commissioner
© 2023 The Canadian Press

