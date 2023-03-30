Menu

Canada

‘Ducks,’ Kate Beaton’s graphic memoir about Alberta’s oilsands, wins Canada Reads

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2023 12:56 pm
"Jeopardy" champ Mattea Roach, shown in a handout photo, will go to bat for a graphic memoir on CBC's "Canada Reads" this year. The on-air literary contest returns March 27, with Roach championing Kate Beaton's "Ducks." View image in full screen
"Jeopardy" champ Mattea Roach, shown in a handout photo, defended graphic memoir "Ducks" by Kate Beaton on CBC's "Canada Reads" this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ handout - CBC
Kate Beaton’s “Ducks” has won this year’s edition of Canada Reads.

The graphic memoir published last year by Drawn & Quarterly traces Beaton’s two years working in Alberta’s oilsands.

Read more: Kate Beaton’s graphic memoir ‘Ducks’ gives insight into working at Alberta’s oilsands

Jeopardy! super-champion Mattea Roach defended the book during the four-day competition that aired live on CBC Radio.

“Ducks” won the competition Thursday, beating out Emily St. John Mandel’s novel “Station Eleven,” which was championed by actor-director Michael Greyeyes.

“Hotline” by Dimitri Nasrallah, championed by bhangra dancer Gurdeep Pandher, was voted off Wednesday; “Greenwood” by Michael Christie, championed by actress Keegan Connor Tracy, was eliminated Tuesday; and “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, championed by TikToker Tasnim Geedi, didn’t make it past the first day, Monday.

This year’s competition sought to find “one book to shift your perspective.”

© 2023 The Canadian Press

