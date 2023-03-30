‘Ducks,’ Kate Beaton’s graphic memoir about Alberta’s oilsands, wins Canada Reads

Kate Beaton’s “Ducks” has won this year’s edition of Canada Reads.
The graphic memoir published last year by Drawn & Quarterly traces Beaton’s two years working in Alberta’s oilsands.
Jeopardy! super-champion Mattea Roach defended the book during the four-day competition that aired live on CBC Radio.
“Ducks” won the competition Thursday, beating out Emily St. John Mandel’s novel “Station Eleven,” which was championed by actor-director Michael Greyeyes.
“Hotline” by Dimitri Nasrallah, championed by bhangra dancer Gurdeep Pandher, was voted off Wednesday; “Greenwood” by Michael Christie, championed by actress Keegan Connor Tracy, was eliminated Tuesday; and “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, championed by TikToker Tasnim Geedi, didn’t make it past the first day, Monday.
This year’s competition sought to find “one book to shift your perspective.”
