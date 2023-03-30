Man charged after woman sexually assaulted in Toronto, police say

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto, police said.
Toronto police said on March 10, at around 4:10 a.m., a woman was sexually assaulted in the area of Danforth and Robinson avenues.
Officers said the woman was walking in the area when she encountered a man that was not known to her.
Police said the man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.
“It is believed the man was armed with a firearm,” police alleged in a news release.
According to police, on Wednesday, 38-year-old Akrem Mohammed from Toronto was arrested.
He has been charged with aggravated assault, sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault, uttering threats, carrying a concealed weapon and weapons dangerous.
Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
“Police are concerned there may be more victims,” officers said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
