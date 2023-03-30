Menu

Crime

Man charged after woman sexually assaulted in Toronto, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 12:51 pm
Thirty-eight-year-old Akrem Mohammed has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.
Thirty-eight-year-old Akrem Mohammed has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout
A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto, police said.

Toronto police said on March 10, at around 4:10 a.m., a woman was sexually assaulted in the area of Danforth and Robinson avenues.

Officers said the woman was walking in the area when she encountered a man that was not known to her.

Police said the man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

“It is believed the man was armed with a firearm,” police alleged in a news release.

Read more: Woman reportedly sexually assaulted by man with firearm in Toronto: police

According to police, on Wednesday, 38-year-old Akrem Mohammed from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with aggravated assault, sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault, uttering threats, carrying a concealed weapon and weapons dangerous.

Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

“Police are concerned there may be more victims,” officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

