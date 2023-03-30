Firefighters battle large commercial blaze on east Hamilton Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton fire are alerting residents on the east Mountain to shut their windows amid a large commercial fire on Hendershot Road between Regional Road 20 and Golf Club Road.

The multiple alarm blaze began around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning and firefighters are also suggesting residents shut down HVAC units to avoid drawing in smoke.

Firefighters say the blaze is contained to the property.

Hamilton police are assisting with traffic control and say nearby roadways will likely see delays.

Hendershot Road has been closed between Regional Road 20 and Golf Club Road.

More to come.

HFD would like to advise residents in the area of Hwy.20 and Hendershot Rd. to ensure windows remain closed and air handling units are shut down to avoid drawing in any smoke due to a large commercial fire in the area. pic.twitter.com/v8Hfr0G2ND — Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) March 30, 2023