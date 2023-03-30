Menu

Fire

Firefighters battle large commercial blaze on east Hamilton Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 8:45 am
Hamilton fire battle a large commercial fire on Mar. 30, 2023 on the east Mountain. View image in full screen
Hamilton fire battle a large commercial fire on Mar. 30, 2023 on the east Mountain.
Hamilton fire are alerting residents on the east Mountain to shut their windows amid a large commercial fire on Hendershot Road between Regional Road 20 and Golf Club Road.

The multiple alarm blaze began around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning and firefighters are also suggesting residents shut down HVAC units to avoid drawing in smoke.

Firefighters say the blaze is contained to the property.

Hamilton police are assisting with traffic control and say nearby roadways will likely see delays.

Hendershot Road has been closed between Regional Road 20 and Golf Club Road.

More to come.

