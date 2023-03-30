Okanagan weather: Cooldown forecast for start of April

Sunshine and teen temperatures are in the Okanagan forecast for Thursday afternoon, albeit after a cold start when the day began at -5 C.
However, a cooldown is headed for the region.
Friday will see mostly cloudy skies and a high in the low double digits as the month of March ends.
For Saturday, April showers are expected to start the first weekend of the new month, along with daytime highs in the upper single digits.
For Sunday, afternoon highs will flirt with double digits as clouds roll back in after some potential morning sunshine.
A mix of sun and cloud returns for the first week of April as daytime highs make their way back into double digits.
