Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

First Nations leaders removed from Ontario legislature after shouting at premier for meeting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 29, 2023 12:21 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions following a press conference at a Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy in Toronto, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Ford says voters in Toronto's upcoming mayoral byelection should not support anyone who wants to defund the police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions following a press conference at a Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy in Toronto, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Ford says voters in Toronto's upcoming mayoral byelection should not support anyone who wants to defund the police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. TIJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two First Nation leaders have been removed from Ontario’s legislative chamber for shouting at Premier Doug Ford to meet with them over mining concerns.

Dozens of members of five First Nations descended upon Queen’s Park today to voice their concerns over the Progressive Conservative government’s plans to expand mining operations on and around their lands in northern Ontario.

Read more: Ontario approves First Nations’ plan to build road to Ring of Fire

Neskantaga Chief Wayne Moonias says there will be no development on First Nation land without consent.

The province has recently approved plans to build a road to the Ring of Fire region with the support of two First Nations.

Trending Now

But other First Nations are concerned that mining without their consultation will result in destruction of their land.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ring of Fire region about 500 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay is said to be rich in critical minerals and the province has made long-standing promises to develop and mine the area.

More on Canada
OntarioDoug FordFirst Nationqueen's parkNorthern OntarioFirst Nation LeadersWayne Moonias
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers