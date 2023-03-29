Menu

Crime

Quinte West OPP charge four in drug trafficking investigation

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 11:55 am
An OPP patch. View image in full screen
An OPP patch. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has charged four people following the execution of search warrants in Quinte West early Wednesday.

Police say at 5 a.m. on March 29, the OPP Community Street Crime Unit and the OPP Emergency Response Team executed search warrants at an addresses on Loyalist Parkway and Adrian Court in Quinte West as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

Four people were arrested. Police say they seized suspected cocaine and methamphetamine and a prohibited weapon and ammunition.

Read more: Several cases of chickenpox detected at Loyalist College

Joshua Hilts, 30, of Trenton, and Kaitlin McCrory, 33, of Carrying Place were both charged with:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine
  • Possession of proceeds of crime
  • Possession of prohibited device or ammunition

David Ostrokie, 33, of Bloomfield was charged with:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
  • Possession of ammunition contrary to prohibition order
  • Fail to comply with probation order – two counts
Sarah Heaslip, 32, of Trenton was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine.

All four accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on April 24.

OPP, Ontario Provincial Police, Drug Trafficking, Prince Edward County, Trenton, Bloomfield, Carrying Place
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

