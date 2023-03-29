Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Lululemon shares surge after reporting 30% jump in Q4 revenue

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 29, 2023 10:50 am
Click to play video: 'BIV: Nike taking Lululemon to court'
BIV: Nike taking Lululemon to court
Vancouver-based Lululemon is locked in a legal battle with another apparel giant, and a report from Re/Max says local homeowners should be able to weather any recessionary pressures. BIV's Tyler Orton has your business news – Jan 31, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. climbed more than 10 per cent in early trading after the company reported its net revenue for its fourth quarter rose 30 per cent compared with a year ago.

Shares in the retailer were up US$46.96 at US$367.27 in early trading on the Nasdaq market.

Lululemon, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, reported after the close of markets Tuesday that it earned net income of US$119.8 million or 94 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 29 as it recorded post-tax impairment and other charges related to its Mirror business totalling US$442.7 million.

The company earned US$434.5 million or US$3.36 per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Read more: Dollarama sales rise as consumers flock to lower prices amid high inflation

Story continues below advertisement

On an adjusted basis, the company says it earned US$4.40 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of US$3.37 per diluted share a year earlier.

Net revenue for the quarter totalled US$2.77 billion, up from US$2.13 billion.

Trending Now

In its outlook, Lululemon says it expects revenue in the first quarter of its 2023 financial year to be in a range of US$1.89 billion to US$1.93 billion. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of US$1.93 to US$2 for the quarter.

Click to play video: 'The Peak Daily: Rising inflation, Netflix subscriber loss, and Lululemon’s new targeting of men'
The Peak Daily: Rising inflation, Netflix subscriber loss, and Lululemon’s new targeting of men
Canada NewsLululemonlululemon stocklululemon earningslululemon shareslulu stocklulu stock prices
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers