4 arrested after stolen vehicles from Toronto found in Bancroft: OPP

Four people were arrested in Bancroft, Ont., on Wednesday after being found in possession of vehicles reported stolen from the Toronto area.

According to Bancroft OPP, officers first located a vehicle travelling in the area.

A short time later, officers found a second vehicle in the area that had also been reported stolen.

Officers pulled over the vehicles, a Jeep and a pickup truck, and arrested four people.

View image in full screen This pickup truck was reported stolen in the Toronto area and found in Bancroft. Bancroft OPP

Nadia Couture, 39, and Sophie Senecal-Racette, 41, both from Montreal, were each charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, and two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

Cristel Banakayi, 34, and Stanley Prtigny, 50, both from Montreal, were each charged with the possession of property obtained by crime.

All four were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on March 29, OPP said.