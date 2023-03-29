Menu

Crime

Pedestrian in his 60s critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 6:31 am
Scene of a pedestrian-involved collision near Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue on March 28, 2023. View image in full screen
Scene of a pedestrian-involved collision near Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue on March 28, 2023. Max Trotta / Global News
Toronto police say a man in his 60s has life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in the city’s north end on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Yonge Street, north of Lawrence Avenue just before 9 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

“The vehicle behind me, a dark coloured Audi, came into contact with the pedestrian,” Const. Alex Li told reporters at the scene.

Read more: Man faces armed robbery charges after Toronto ATM incidents investigated

Paramedics took the man to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, Li said.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, he said.

Anyone with information or anyone with dash cam is asked to contact police.

Toronto PolicePedestrian StruckPedestrianPedestrian CollisionYonge StreetToronto CollisionLawrence Avenue
