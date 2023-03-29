Pedestrian in his 60s critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man in his 60s has life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in the city’s north end on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Yonge Street, north of Lawrence Avenue just before 9 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

“The vehicle behind me, a dark coloured Audi, came into contact with the pedestrian,” Const. Alex Li told reporters at the scene.

Paramedics took the man to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, Li said.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, he said.

Anyone with information or anyone with dash cam is asked to contact police.

