Canada

Guelph, Ont. food bank sets lofty goal for spring food drive

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 28, 2023 7:29 pm
Guelph Lake Public School collected over 400 kilograms of food for the Guelph Food Bank in one day. View image in full screen
Guelph Lake Public School collected over 400 kilograms of food for the Guelph Food Bank in one day. Twitter
The Guelph Food Bank is setting its hopes high this spring.

The food bank announced a goal of 90,000 pounds of food for its 2023 spring food drive which runs from March 30th to April 16th.

In a news release, they are expecting use of food banks in Canada to increase by 60 per cent, citing the rising cost of living.

Read more: More Ontarians relying on food banks and visiting them more frequently: Feed Ontario

The Guelph Food Bank is distributing 35,000 paper grocery bags inside copies of this Thursday’s Mercury-Tribune.

The food bank say people can use the bags, fill them with non-perishable items, and drop them off at the grocery store or any fire hall location in Guelph.

Cash donations can be made by going to the food bank’s website.

Guelph NewsFood BanksGrocery StoreSpring Food DriveGuelph Food BankNon-perishablefood items
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

