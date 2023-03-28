Guelph, Ont. food bank sets lofty goal for spring food drive

See more sharing options

The Guelph Food Bank is setting its hopes high this spring.

The food bank announced a goal of 90,000 pounds of food for its 2023 spring food drive which runs from March 30th to April 16th.

In a news release, they are expecting use of food banks in Canada to increase by 60 per cent, citing the rising cost of living.

The Guelph Food Bank is distributing 35,000 paper grocery bags inside copies of this Thursday’s Mercury-Tribune.

The food bank say people can use the bags, fill them with non-perishable items, and drop them off at the grocery store or any fire hall location in Guelph.

Cash donations can be made by going to the food bank’s website.