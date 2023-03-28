Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Manitoba RCMP investigate death of Thompson teen who had been reported missing

By The Staff Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 5:09 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, March 16, 2023. RCMP are investigating the death of a 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing in northern Manitoba. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, March 16, 2023. RCMP are investigating the death of a 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing in northern Manitoba. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
RCMP are investigating the death of a 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing in northern Manitoba.

The Mounties say the girl’s remains were found Tuesday morning in a park in Thompson, Man.

The girl had been reported missing the previous night after leaving the grounds of a community centre.

Read more: RCMP ask for tips after discovery of human remains in western Manitoba

RCMP say the girl’s friends made it home but she did not, prompting a search.

The temperature overnight dropped to -24 C, and patrols overnight were unsuccessful in finding her.

The Mounties say they are still investigating and an autopsy will be done.

RCMPmissing personManitoba RCMPMissing TeenThompsonThompson RCMPMissing persons Manitoba
