Manitoba RCMP investigate death of Thompson teen who had been reported missing

RCMP are investigating the death of a 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing in northern Manitoba.
The Mounties say the girl’s remains were found Tuesday morning in a park in Thompson, Man.
The girl had been reported missing the previous night after leaving the grounds of a community centre.
RCMP say the girl’s friends made it home but she did not, prompting a search.
The temperature overnight dropped to -24 C, and patrols overnight were unsuccessful in finding her.
The Mounties say they are still investigating and an autopsy will be done.
