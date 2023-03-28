Manitoba RCMP investigate death of Thompson teen who had been reported missing

See more sharing options

RCMP are investigating the death of a 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing in northern Manitoba.

The Mounties say the girl’s remains were found Tuesday morning in a park in Thompson, Man.

The girl had been reported missing the previous night after leaving the grounds of a community centre.

RCMP say the girl’s friends made it home but she did not, prompting a search.

The temperature overnight dropped to -24 C, and patrols overnight were unsuccessful in finding her.

The Mounties say they are still investigating and an autopsy will be done.

