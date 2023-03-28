Kitchener man victim of hit-and-run in Meaford: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Kitchener man was the victim of a hit-and-run in Meaford over the weekend, according to Ontario Provincial Police in the Grey-Bruce area.

OPP say that officers were dispatched to Story Book Park Road in Meaford at around 1 a.m. on Saturday night after it had been reported that a pedestrian had been hit.

Police say that the vehicle had left the scene of the incident by the time officers arrived.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, police announced that the victim was 44-year-old Ken Irvine of Kitchener.

Story Book Park Road between highways 6 and 10 to Concession 10 was closed for several hours after the collision as officers investigated, but it has since reopened.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone who has video from the area to call police at 1-888-310-1122.