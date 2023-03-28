Menu

Crime

Kitchener man victim of hit-and-run in Meaford: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 4:20 pm
file photo View image in full screen
An OPP cruiser. OPP
A Kitchener man was the victim of a hit-and-run in Meaford over the weekend, according to Ontario Provincial Police in the Grey-Bruce area.

OPP say that officers were dispatched to Story Book Park Road in Meaford at around 1 a.m. on Saturday night after it had been reported that a pedestrian had been hit.

Read more: Hikers locate body along trail in Meaford, Ont., death deemed ‘non suspicious’: police

Police say that the vehicle had left the scene of the incident by the time officers arrived.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, police announced that the victim was 44-year-old Ken Irvine of Kitchener.

Read more: OPP identify Collingwood man as victim of deadly Meaford, Ont. crash

Story Book Park Road between highways 6 and 10 to Concession 10 was closed for several hours after the collision as officers investigated, but it has since reopened.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone who has video from the area to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

