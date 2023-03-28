Municipality of Tweed, Ont. outlines plan for storm cleanup funding

Send this page to someone via email

Monday, the municipality of Tweed received just over $1.2 million to put toward recovery efforts after last summer’s devastating tornado.

The funding received is for debris cleanup to prevent flood and fire on non-Crown land, shoreline cleanup on Crown land, as well as to support forest regeneration efforts on non-Crown lands due to the derecho on May 21, 2022, and the EF-2 tornado on July 24, 2022.

The work will include removing debris from rivers, reducing flooding risks, removing debris from the 30-metre radius surrounding homes and structures, and reducing fire risks which are in accordance with Ontario Fire Smart Program.

It will also consist of removing debris from roadside ditches; and reforestation and planting along the 15-metre riverbank setbacks, reducing erosion concerns.

According to town officials, no funding has been received to cover costs already incurred by property owners and the Municipality.