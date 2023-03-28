Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Deeply concerned’: Regina police watch for ‘tranq dope’ in illicit drugs

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 4:09 pm
Click to play video: 'No reports of Xylazine-tainted drugs in Regina’s illegal substance market yet, police chief says'
No reports of Xylazine-tainted drugs in Regina’s illegal substance market yet, police chief says
WATCH: Regina Police Service Chief Evan Bray responded to concerns about tranquillizer-tainted substances entering the illegal drug market in Regina on Tuesday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A dangerous animal tranquilizer called xylazine is spreading into Canada’s illicit opioid supply.

Xylazine is a sedative and analgesic normally used in veterinary medicine to sedate large animals such as cattle or horses.

Read more: Animal tranquillizer xylazine is now in Canada’s street drug supply. Here’s what to know

The presence of xylazine in opioids in the United States prompted a warning from the U.S. FDA in November 2022, alerting health-care professionals to “increasing reports of serious side effects.”

The drug is being dubbed as the “zombie drug” or “tranq dope” and was most recently found in southern Alberta.

Click to play video: 'Ask an Expert: Xylazine in our drug supply'
Ask an Expert: Xylazine in our drug supply

Chief Evan Bray of the Regina Police Service said they haven’t found traces in the community yet, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Xylazine suspected to be in drugs taken on Blood Reserve

“I’m quite confident … we will hopefully get a bit of a heads-up if we start seeing that make our way into our province,” said Bray.

He noted that the Regina Police Service works closely with drug investigators around the province and will be keeping an eye out for the drug.

“It’s part of the challenge we see in our community. We saw fentanyl making a presence in our community and within months we had various different depravities or analogs associated to fentanyl. Some were responsive to the Narcan, some were not.

More on Canada

“It’s a big cliche to say, but there is no quality control in the drug world.”

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP seize fentanyl, cash in ‘significant’ drug bust

Xylazine does not respond to naloxone — a medication that can reverse the effects of opiates — and makes overdoses from opioids mixed with this sedative more challenging to treat.

Trending Now

“Overdoses are already a problem in our community,” said Bray. “One overdose is too many.”

There were 161 overdose incidences in Regina in February, including 14 overdose deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina man faces 11 charges following investigation into string of retail heists

Regina’s mayor Sandra Masters noted that the community should be worried.

‘We know we had a problem in 2015 with methamphetamines and then came fentanyl and we know that the overdose rate has spiked due to fentanyl and so with more dangerous drugs on the street we should all be deeply concerned.”

People taking drugs containing xylazine can develop severe skin ulcers and constricted blood vessels which can result in the necessary amputation of limbs.

– with files from Global News’ Teresa Wright

Click to play video: 'Regina police respond to reports of man claiming he was armed on city bus'
Regina police respond to reports of man claiming he was armed on city bus
Regina Police ServiceOpioid CrisisRegina CrimeStreet Drugsdrug alertXylazineRegina OverdosesRegina Drugsdrug investigationszombie druganimal tranquilizerssaskatchewan drug investigatorstranq dope
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers