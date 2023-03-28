Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Psychiatric evaluation extended for man accused of crashing bus into Laval daycare

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2023 11:28 am
Click to play video: 'Laval bus driver charged in fatal daycare crash found fit to stand trial'
Laval bus driver charged in fatal daycare crash found fit to stand trial
The man charged in connection with the alleged bus attack at a Laval, Que., daycare that killed two children and hospitalized six others has been found fit to stand trial. A psychiatric evaluation, which was ordered last week, found the 51-year-old man mentally able to participate in the criminal case. Global's Tim Sargeant reports – Feb 24, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Montreal psychiatric hospital says it needs more time to evaluate the mental state of a man accused of killing two young children by driving a city bus into a daycare.

The Philippe-Pinel institute has been charged with evaluating Pierre Ny St-Amand’s state at the time of his alleged offences on Feb. 8.

However the institution says that due to the complexity of the file, it needs another 30 days to assess whether St-Amand’s mental state was such that he could be considered criminally responsible.

Read more: Laval bus driver charged in fatal daycare crash found fit to stand trial

St-Amand was judged fit to stand trial on Feb. 24 after an initial psychiatric evaluation.

The 51-year-old driver with the Laval, Que., transit corporation was arrested after a bus crashed into the front of a daycare in the city’s Ste-Rose neighbourhood, killing two four-year-olds and injuring six other children.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

St-Amand is charged with two counts of first-degree murder as well as seven other charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Click to play video: 'Funeral held for 4 year-old Jacob Gauthier killed in Laval daycare crash'
Funeral held for 4 year-old Jacob Gauthier killed in Laval daycare crash
LavalLaval Daycare Bus CrashQuebec Daycare Bus CrashPierre Ny St-AmandLaval bus driverLaval daycare bus crash trialQuebec daycare deaths
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers