Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Plans continue to develop for new hospital in Kitchener-Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 12:58 pm
St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener, Ont. View image in full screen
St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener, Ont. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Plans for a new hospital have taken another step forward as Grand River Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital say they have begun the process of identifying a new site for a third hospital in the Kitchener-Waterloo, Ont.

“As our community grows and our facilities continue to age, we need new and expanded infrastructure to meet the health care needs of our current and future residents,” GRH CEO Ron Gagnon stated.

“Finding the right site for this hospital is a crucial next step.”

Read more: Kitchener hospitals submit proposal for new facility to Ontario government

The hospitals say they are looking for people to serve on a site selection panel – those who have skills in related fields such as managing infrastructure projects, public administration and government relations, among a lengthy list of other skills.

Story continues below advertisement

Last spring, the province gave the two hospitals $5 million to begin planning for a third hospital in the area as the rapidly-expanding region is expected to grow by a third over the next 20 years.

A couple of months later, GRH and SMGH said they had submitted a proposal to the Ontario government for the new hospital.

They also noted that it could take years for the hospital to open its doors.

Click to play video: 'Ontario announces new health-care funding, including $200 million to address staffing shortages'
Ontario announces new health-care funding, including $200 million to address staffing shortages
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsFord governmentGrand River HospitalSt. Mary’s General HospitalGRHSMGHKitchener new hospitalWaterloo new hospital
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers