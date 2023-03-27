Plans continue to develop for new hospital in Kitchener-Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Plans for a new hospital have taken another step forward as Grand River Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital say they have begun the process of identifying a new site for a third hospital in the Kitchener-Waterloo, Ont.

“As our community grows and our facilities continue to age, we need new and expanded infrastructure to meet the health care needs of our current and future residents,” GRH CEO Ron Gagnon stated.

“Finding the right site for this hospital is a crucial next step.”

The hospitals say they are looking for people to serve on a site selection panel – those who have skills in related fields such as managing infrastructure projects, public administration and government relations, among a lengthy list of other skills.

Last spring, the province gave the two hospitals $5 million to begin planning for a third hospital in the area as the rapidly-expanding region is expected to grow by a third over the next 20 years.

A couple of months later, GRH and SMGH said they had submitted a proposal to the Ontario government for the new hospital.

They also noted that it could take years for the hospital to open its doors.

Experts wanted to serve on the Site Selection Panel that will lead the process to identify a site for the proposed new joint hospital in Kitchener-Waterloo. See if you qualify and apply today. The deadline is April 2: https://t.co/Yy062eBuyv pic.twitter.com/oB21SLjZ51 — Grand River Hospital (@grhospitalkw) March 27, 2023