Canada

Train hits vehicle in Langley, B.C. Sunday morning

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 26, 2023 3:57 pm
Langley RCMP are investigating a collision between a train and car, Sunday. View image in full screen
Langley RCMP are investigating a collision between a train and car, Sunday. Global News
A vehicle has been hit by a train in Langley, B.C., early Sunday morning.

Langley RCMP officers have been at the scene all morning and told Global News that one person was inside the vehicle at the time of the collision.

BC Emergency Health Services responded to a call around 7:20 a.m. for a report of a car being hit by a train, near 200 Street and Production Way.

Read more: 3 sent to Vancouver hospital after vehicle collides with pedestrians Saturday evening

Langley RCMP has not provided an update on any injuries.

Investigators are expected to be at the scene over Sunday and drivers have been urged to avoid the area.

Global News has reached out to Langley RCMP for further comment.

