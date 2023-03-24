Menu

Education

Manitoba to build new schools through public-private partnership

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 24, 2023 12:45 pm
Eduation minister Wayne Ewasko makes an announcement about new Manitoba schools Friday. View image in full screen
Eduation minister Wayne Ewasko makes an announcement about new Manitoba schools Friday. Josh Arason / Global News
The Manitoba government is building nine schools through a public-private partnership.

It’s a funding model the government rejected in 2018, but Government Services Minister James Teitsma says the partnership this time is to allow the schools to be built quickly and at optimal value.

Teitsma says details of the partnership will be worked out, but one of the provisions will see the private sector bid on both the building and maintenance of the schools.

Read more: Province breaks ground on new schools in Winnipeg’s Waverley West

Six of the new schools were part of a 2019 promise and are to be located in Winnipeg and Brandon.

The other three are to be built in Winnipeg and the Beautiful Plains School Division, which is headquartered in Neepawa.

The Progressive Conservative government studied private partnerships in 2018, but opted to build five schools the traditional way and said it would save money.

Pitching -style event bringing students from all over North America to Winnipeg
© 2023 The Canadian Press

