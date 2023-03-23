Parents, students shaken after Montreal-area school closed Thursday following threats

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police were stationed outside Macdonald High School in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue for much of Thursday morning, after what school authorities say was a threat that involved the school.

“It was considered serious enough to contact the police who arrived quickly on the scene,” stated Darren Becker, spokesperson for the Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB) which oversees the institution.

He refused to give any details but said they saw the online post at around 8 a.m. Thursday morning, then decided to close the building out of precaution as students were on their way to school.

“So police officers came at the school and met several witnesses and staff at the school,” explained Montreal police spokesperson Const. Jeanne Drouin.

According to her, investigators say the threat was unfounded but gave no more details.

Still, the incident has some people nervous.

Some parents told Global News that students began hearing rumours Wednesday afternoon about the possibility of a planned school shooting Thursday.

Then one of those students who saw online posts around 9 a.m. Thursday morning called police.

They don’t want to be identified out of fear of being bullied and told Global News what they saw was disturbing.

“The guns and how he’s just doing this to get attention and stuff,” said the student.

The images, posted to the social network Snapchat, are of packets of gum with what looks like a firearm in the background, as well as messages referring to a school shooting.

There’s also a message saying that the posts are a joke but the student who Global News spoke to isn’t so sure.

“I just think he’s lying because I don’t like trust him,” they stated. “That’s for sure.”

“It’s not something to joke about, because if somebody says that, next time I won’t believe anybody.”

Typhanie-Erinne Tobin, a parent with a child at Macdonald, agrees.

“It’s disruptive to the education, it’s disruptive to the kids, to their well-being,” she pointed out.

Still, police say if anyone sees or hears anything, no matter how minor it appears to be, to contact them.

The school reopens Friday and school board officials say help is available for anyone who might be disturbed by what happened.