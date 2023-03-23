New children’s hospital in Edmonton gets funding from province

Send this page to someone via email

Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton will receive $3 million over three years from the province for plans to build a stand-alone children’s hospital in the city, the Alberta government announced Thursday.

Currently, the Stollery is housed within the University of Alberta hospital.

Mike House, president and CEO of the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation, said the new hospital will be specially designed for pediatric patients.

“We are excited to continue to work with government toward the goal of building a new Stollery Children’s Hospital that is purpose-built for kids and their families, that puts mental and physical health under one roof, and that is set up to give future generations of Albertans the best chance at a long and healthy life,” said House.

The Stollery takes in patients from all over western Canada and is the second-largest children’s hospital in Canada by bed count.

The province said around 300,000 patients visit the Stolley each year, with 40 per cent coming from outside of Edmonton.

In a news release, the province said it is fully committed to building the new hospital once planning is complete.

The funding is earmarked within the 2023 provincial budget.

The province said a business plan for the hospital is expected to be completed this summer.